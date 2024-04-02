Olivier Giroud to Join LAFC After Euro 2024

Olivier Giroud is set for a busy summer. The French national team’s all-time leading scorer is expected once again to aid Les Bleus in a deep tournament run at the European Championship. Then, with the MLS summer transfer window opening on 18 July, just four days after the Euro 2024 final, he will sign for LAFC.
According to multiple reports, Giroud has agreed an 18-month deal to become the latest big name to cross the Atlantic when his AC Milan contract expires at the end of the current Serie A campaign. He will be reunited in Los Angeles with fellow 2018 World Cup winner Hugo Lloris, with the aim of spearheading LAFC to play-off qualification for the third year in a row. And all indicators suggest Giroud will be a hit in LA. The Frenchman is 37, but the form this season of Inter Miami’s Luis Suarez – who is also 37 plus has knees made of Weetabix – suggests age needn’t be a barrier to performance for a wily veteran striker making the move to ML
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »
Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »