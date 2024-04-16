Olivier Awards Host Hannah Waddingham Shuts Down Photographer's Inappropriate Request

Olivier Awards host Hannah Waddingham told off a photographer who appeared to ask her to “show your leg” on the red carpet on Sunday .

While standing on a set of steps on the carpet, the show’s host could be heard calling out a photographer in the waiting crowd.In a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, the photographer’s words are inaudible but Waddingham can be heard replying: “Oh my God, you would never say that to a man.Onlookers could then be heard cheering and applauding the star as she left the red carpet and walked towards the Royal Albert Hall.

Olivier Awards Hannah Waddingham Red Carpet Photographer Inappropriate Request

