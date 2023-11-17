Olivia Rodrigo Spotted with Boyfriend Conan Gray at GQ Men of The Year Dinner

Olivia Rodrigo was seen with her boyfriend Conan Gray on Thursday evening. The stars were at the GQ Men of The Year dinner at Chateau Marmont following the awards ceremony in Los Angeles. Conan, 24, had on more makeup than his girlfriend with heavy black eyeliner and red lipstick as he went shirt free with a black blazer and slacks. The Good 4 U star opted to go with a retro black, fringe mini dress that would have made any young starlet of the 1920s proud.

The skimpy shoulder-less number, which only fell to around the top of her thighs, appeared to have three layers of fringe, along with a small buckle that secured at the top of the dress. The young singer-songwriter, 20, would get a lift to her 5ft5in figure by wearing a pair of black, open-toe platform heels. Duo: Olivia Rodrigo was seen with her boyfriend Conan Gray on Thursday evenin

