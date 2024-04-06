Olivia Newman-Baronius equals world record to secure Paralympics spot

Olivia Newman-Baronius equalled the S14 100m butterfly world record in her first major event to all but confirm her place at this summer's Paralympics . The 17-year-old said the Games were not on her radar three weeks ago before she swam at a World Series event in Italy. But on Saturday she put in the joint-fastest time in history in her classification - one minute 3.33 seconds - to win the British title.

Newman-Baronius won four medals on her Great Britain debut in Italy in March, but the Aquatics GB Swimming Championships were her biggest championships to date. She has met the Paralympic nomination time in four events at the London Aquatics Centre - the 200m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 200m individual medley, plus the 100m butterfly - and her first title effectively rubberstamps her place for this summer's European Championships and the Paralympics that follo

Olivia Newman-Baronius Paralympics Swimming World Record

