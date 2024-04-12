Olivia Culpo Announces Restocking of Best-Selling Swim Line for Montce

Olivia Culpo announced the restocking of her best-selling swim line for Montce in a new video. She posed for the shoot earlier this year and looked incredible in the bikinis from the stylish collection.

Culpo expressed her excitement for the collaboration and described the collection as a playful twist on classic swim styles.

Olivia Culpo Swim Line Montce Restocking Bikinis Collection Collaboration Classic Swim Styles

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Olivia Culpo Announces Restocking of Best-Selling Swim Line for MontceOlivia Culpo sizzled in a new video that announced the restocking of her best-selling swim line for Montce. She looked incredible in the bikinis from the stylish collection and expressed her excitement for collaborating with Montce and creating her own collection.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Olivia Culpo shares new bikini snaps from her Montce collection as football star fiance Christian...Olivia Culpo dazzles in ad for her summer 2024 Montce swimwear capsule collection. The stunning model sat poolside while promoting the brand, and also seemingly losing her top.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Olivia Culpo shares new bikini snaps from her Montce collection as football star fiance Christian...Olivia Culpo dazzles in ad for her summer 2024 Montce swimwear capsule collection. The stunning model sat poolside while promoting the brand, and also seemingly losing her top.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Olivia Culpo shares new bikini snaps from her Montce collection as football star fiance Christian...Olivia Culpo dazzles in ad for her summer 2024 Montce swimwear capsule collection. The stunning model sat poolside while promoting the brand, and also seemingly losing her top.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Olivia Culpo sizzles in skimpy bikinis for her summer 2024 Montce capsule collection: 'It's a...Olivia Culpo, Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk put the 49ers Super Bowl loss behind them as they live it up in Cabo San Lucas. Olivia sent temperatures soaring in a white bikini top with a beige striped coverup.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Olivia Culpo sizzles in skimpy bikinis for her summer 2024 Montce capsule collection: 'It's a...Olivia Culpo, Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk put the 49ers Super Bowl loss behind them as they live it up in Cabo San Lucas. Olivia sent temperatures soaring in a white bikini top with a beige striped coverup.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »