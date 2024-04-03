Oliver Morgan Breaks British Men's 100m Backstroke Record

Oliver Morgan set a new British men’s 100 metre backstroke record to qualify for the Paris Olympics as he retained his title on the second day of the British Championships in London. The 20-year-old University of Birmingham swimmer, also defending his British 50m and 200m backstroke titles at the London Aquatics Centre, clocked 52.70 seconds to break the previous record set by Liam Tancock 15 years ago.

Oliver Morgan breaks a Men's 100m Backstroke that has stood since 2009 – stopping the clock on 52.70 to take gold well within the Paris Nomination Standard 🥇💪 “If you asked me two years ago if I would be in this position I’d have said there’s no way,” Morgan, who did not start competing at national level until he was 16, said of his rapid rise afterwards. “I can’t put it into words. It proves you don’t have to be there as a youngster. I did what I enjoyed when I was young. I played football and mountain bike

