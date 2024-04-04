Oliver Hudson Clarifies Comments About His Mother, Goldie Hawn

Oliver Hudson opens up about his relationship with his mother, Goldie Hawn , and clarifies that his previous comments were taken out of context . While acknowledging that Hawn was an amazing mother, he also mentions feeling unprotected at times due to her busy schedule and new boyfriends.

However, he emphasizes that his love, respect, and reverence for her are beyond anything.

