Oli McBurnie to Rangers tipped to solve one key issue as free agent deal touted

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has been touted with a potential move to Rangers when his Brammall Lane contract expires at the end of the campaign.

McBurnie has emerged as a key player under Paul Heckingbottom's having fired the club to promotion from the English Championship last term and has been a regular in the Premier League this term as the Blades battle for survival. But despite this, the Scotland cap is approaching the end of his contract and is free to speak to clubs from January.

It was claimed south of the border back 2021 that McBurnie was a target for the Ibrox side in Steven Gerrard's reign as manager, and rumours are swirling again that the Rangers fan could make a move to the club at the end of the campaign. And the fact he has played for Scotland could work in his favour if he is to make a move to Ibrox - despite Stephen McGinn and Craig Moore admitting he may not solve the clubs issues up front.

Asked if he would be right for Rangers, McGinn told the Go Radio Football Show: "I don't know how it works in terms of him being a Scot, because obviously Celtic and Rangers need a certain number of Scots for their European squads. Does Oli McBurnie improve Rangers frontline just now?

"Maybe but it's not a banker. I think the wages he is on at Sheffield United and could command in England, I'm not sure." Former Ibrox captain Moore said: "I know enough about McBurnie, and Stephen raises some valid points. I think Rangers could probably look closer to home. I think if Rangers were looking to do anything with a Scottish lad it would be (Lawrence) Shankland that I am looking at - you know he is going to score goals."

