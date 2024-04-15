Oleksandr Zinchenko criticized for poor performance in Arsenal's defeat to Aston Villa

Oleksandr Zinchenko had a poor game as Arsenal lost to Aston Villa Oleksandr Zinchenko was singled out for criticism by David Seaman following his poor performance in Arsenal ’s defeat to Aston Villa . Two late Villa goals stunned Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday and dealt a huge blow to their chances of winning the Premier League .
Arsenal have to bounce back from the Villa defeat to beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League The quarter-final tie is poised at 2-2 following the first-leg and while Seaman is hopeful, the legendary Arsenal keeper is fearful a negative result could trigger a bad run of results. He added: ‘It’s frustrating because we had a great chance of really pushing, but it’s just one game.
Oleksandr Zinchenko Arsenal Aston Villa Premier League Defeat Criticism
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »
Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »
Oleksandr Zinchenko says Arsenal can ‘compete with the best teams in the world’The Gunners are in the hunt for both the Premier League and the Champions League.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »