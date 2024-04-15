Oleksandr Zinchenko criticized for poor performance in Arsenal's defeat to Aston Villa

Oleksandr Zinchenko had a poor game as Arsenal lost to Aston Villa Oleksandr Zinchenko was singled out for criticism by David Seaman following his poor performance in Arsenal ’s defeat to Aston Villa . Two late Villa goals stunned Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday and dealt a huge blow to their chances of winning the Premier League .

Arsenal have to bounce back from the Villa defeat to beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League The quarter-final tie is poised at 2-2 following the first-leg and while Seaman is hopeful, the legendary Arsenal keeper is fearful a negative result could trigger a bad run of results. He added: ‘It’s frustrating because we had a great chance of really pushing, but it’s just one game.

