Oleksandr Usyk sends message to Francis Ngannou about December date with Tyson Fury...

Oleksandr Usyk has told Francis Ngannou to make sure that Tyson Fury is ready to fight on December 23rd.Usyk is hoping to unify the heavyweight division against the Gypsy King, with a December fight on the cards should Fury be able to see off the MMA legend in Riyadh.

With that in mind, the Ukrainian had a clear message for Ngannou, who stands in the way of that prospective blockbuster fight before Christmas.The date of December 23 is yet to be formally confirmed, however Fury also believes that the two of them will go head-to-head in December, rather than January as has been otherwise proposed.Sky Sports

: "I'm expecting the fight to take place in December, that's what I've been told, so I've got no reason to disbelieve it."He's signed a contract so if he doesn't, he's breached contract and he gets sued. He doesn't really have a choice.” headtopics.com

As a result, fight fans all around the world will be hoping that Ngannou, as impressive a fighter as he is, won't stand in the way of that blockbuster fight in December.Tyson Fury reacts to ‘proper sausage’ Deontay Wilder backing Francis Ngannou to KO him

