Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals surprise about Eric Cantona's retirement

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he and his teammates were unaware of Eric Cantona 's retirement. Despite partying with Cantona until 4am, the Frenchman decided to hang up his boots the next day, shocking the football world.

Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Eric Cantona Retirement Premier League

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Simon Jordan slams Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's' lack of awareness' after Man United revelationsAfter revelations about Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, and Cristiano Ronaldo during his time as Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been slammed by Simon Jordan for a 'stunning lack of awareness' for his appearance on The Overlap.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Roy Keane cheekily checks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s drink after Fred claim...Roy Keane hilariously checks Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s drink after claiming that former Manchester United midfielder Fred was always a 7-8 out of 10

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

– Simon Jordan slams Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s management following Manchester...After revelations about Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, and Cristiano Ronaldo during his time as Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been slammed by Simon Jordan for a 'stunning lack of awareness' for his appearance on The Overlap.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Offered to Historic European ClubOle Gunnar Solskjaer's representatives have offered the former Manchester United boss to one of Europe's most historic sides. Solskjaer expresses his desire to manage a club where he can be himself and have the freedom to do things his way.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals player Sir Alex Ferguson wanted to sign instead of himOle Gunnar Solskjaer revealed which player Sir Alex Ferguson had wanted to sign instead of Norwegian.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

I couldn't believe what Eric Cantona did the night before he retiredOle Gunnar Solskjaer has opened up on the night Eric Cantona partied with his Manchester United team-mates until 4am before announcing his retirement the next day

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »