Oldest Document in Greater Manchester Revealed

A document believed to be the oldest in Greater Manchester has been revealed - part of a fascinating archive collection now saved for future generations. The fragile piece of parchment dates back to 1197 during the reign of King Richard I, also known as Richard the Lionheart, and pre-dates the Magna Carta. It details an agreement to divide up land between two barons - Roger de Middleton and William de Ratcliffe - within the Assheton estate in Middleton.

Sir Ralph Assheton, who died in 1486, held several offices under Edward IV. His death at Ashton-under-Lyne in Tameside was historically commemorated by the Black Knight Pageant in the town, also known as The Riding of the Black Lad. Sir Richard Assheton, his grandson, fought at the Battle of Flodden and raised a company of archers to fight in 1513 from Middleton - the famous Middleton Bowmen. Richard commissioned the famous 'Flodden Windows' at St Leonard's Church in Middleton, depicting himself, his wife and seventeen captains of the archer





MENnewsdesk » / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Met Office warns 'heavy' snowfall is set to hit Greater ManchesterParts of the UK are set to see snow today - but Greater Manchester will have to wait a few days

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Kalvin Phillips facing exit from Manchester City after limited playing timeKalvin Phillips is likely to leave Manchester City after just 31 appearances, with limited playing time and high cost per minute played.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester City beat Sheffield United to end the year on a highManchester City defeated Sheffield United to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool. Rodri and Julian Alvarez scored the goals for City, who displayed their major trophies before the match. Kevin de Bruyne made his return from injury.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Manchester United's defeat at West HamManchester United's defeat at West Ham on Saturday was their 13th of the season, so is it still a surprise when Erik ten Hag's side are beaten? BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton predicted a Hammers victory and, from a total of 45,000 votes, so did 47% of you.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »

Premier League Title Race: Liverpool and Manchester City Battle for the Top SpotNow at the halfway point of the Premier League season, it’s the perfect time to take stock of the title race. Liverpool have returned from their Club World Cup winning heroics to rack up victories against Everton and Sheffield United, completing the first 19 games of their title defence. Manchester City are showing no signs of slowing down despite their heavy schedule, returning from their Club World Cup triumph over Fluminense to put the pressure back on Liverpool. The Reds finished 2023 top of the league courtesy of a 2-0 win over Burnley, but on Christmas day, the story was very different. Manchester United were instead league leaders on the 25th, after a 1-1 draw with Jurgen Klopp’s side, but back-to-back defeats against West Ham and Fulham dropped them to fourth, and left huge doubts over their title chances. With all considered, talkSPORT’s football correspondent Mark Goldbridge has taken a look at the lay of the land, and given his views on how the title race could end up...“It’s been a bit of a surprise with Arsenal. They were top at Christmas and now they’re fourth. It’s a bit of a reality bite

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

New Year's Eve Firework Display to Light Up Manchester SkyA spectacular New Year's Eve firework display is set to once again light up the night sky over Manchester with the city's first such celebration event since Covid.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »