Oldest Conjoined Twins in the World Pass Away at 62

The oldest conjoined twins in the world, Lori and George Schappell , passed away at the age of 62. They died at a hospital in Pennsylvania and the cause of death was not disclosed. The twins had partially fused skulls and shared 30% of their brains. Despite doctors' predictions, they lived to be 62 years old, which is nine years older than the second-oldest female conjoined twins on record. George, who identified as transgender, announced his gender identity in 2007.

Lori was able-bodied while George used a wheelchair due to spina bifida. Guinness World Records expressed their sadness at the news of their deaths

