Older married people could be due income boost next year of more than £3,500

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) updated income levels for the 2023/24 financial year in April to show that if you are over 65 and reached State Pension age before April 6, 2016, you may still qualify for Pension Credit if your weekly income is less than £240.90 if you are single or £351.45 if you are part of a couple.

Some older people think because they have savings or own their home they would not be eligible for the means-tested benefit, which can also provide access to help with housing costs, heating bills and Council Tax.

New Pension Credit claims and £300 cost of living payment The DWP is also encouraging low-income pensioners not already getting Pension Credit to check their eligibility, as they can still qualify for the £300 cost of living payment if they make an application for Pension Credit application before December 10, which later turns out to be successful. headtopics.com

Below is everything you need to know about the benefit to make a claim for yourself, a family member or friend, including how to use the Pension Credit calculator and other entitlement an award of just a few pence may provide access to.

Mixed aged older couples and Pension Credit In May 2019, the law changed so a ‘mixed age couple’ - a couple where one partner is of State Pension age and the other is under it - are considered to be a ‘working age’ couple when checking entitlement to means-tested benefits. headtopics.com

Latest State Pension News How to use the Pension Credit calculator To use the calculator on GOV.UK, you will need details of:You will be presented by a series of questions with multiple choice answer options.Once you have answered these questions, a summary screen shows your responses, allowing you to go back and change any answers before submitting. The Pension Credit calculator then displays how much benefit you could receive each week.

Older people could receive up to £1,060 on top of State PensionIt is important to be aware of which one-off payments you can expect Read more ⮕

Older people could be due up to £1,060 on top of State Pension before year endsPeople over State Pensions are due a series of extra payments to help with higher costs this winter. Read more ⮕

Man with 'worst criminal record ever' jailed after over 500 offencesAndrew Davies, who had 517 previous offences, was snared after stealing alcohol from a restaurant a clothes from sports shops. Read more ⮕

Birmingham Cathedral's restored stained-glass windows revealedThe windows at Birmingham Cathedral have undergone 500 days of repair work. Read more ⮕

Pro-Palestinian activists stage sit-in at London’s Liverpool Street stationMore than 500 people joined the protest. Read more ⮕

Pro-Palestinian activists stage sit-in at London’s Liverpool Street stationMore than 500 people joined the protest. Read more ⮕