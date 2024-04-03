Old Shops in Nottingham to be Transformed into Health Hub

The former Claire's Accessories, Mountain Warehouse, and Holland and Barrett stores on Lister Gate in Nottingham city centre will be transformed into a £25m health centre. The Nottingham University Hospital NHS Trust will use this place as a Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) to conduct quick tests on patients.

The centre will offer various tests including MRI, CT, x-ray, ultrasound, heart checks, ECG, and lung tests.

