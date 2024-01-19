Old Man Mountain Axle Pack: More Accessory Mounts for Mastodon Fat Bike Fork

The Old Man Mountain (OMM) Axle Pack is now available to buy, allowing for more accessory mounts on a Mastodon fat bike fork. The pack easily bolts directly to the end of the axle, providing a strong and secure off-road-rated setup. It has a weight capacity of 5kg/11lb per side, more than traditional eyelet mounting. The pack offers two position options for mounting cages or other accessories. Users can carry various items such as water bottles, tools, tents, and sleeping bags.

The pack has been tested with a weight of 1.6kg per side





