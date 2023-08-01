Oil Prices Plunge as OPEC Meeting Excludes Further Production Cuts

Crude oil prices began the week with gains amid mounting expectations that OPEC+ will deepen voluntary production cuts. However, prices plummeted by 4% on Wednesday after OPEC officially confirmed that the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for this weekend would not discuss further production cuts. This news comes after a strong third quarter for oil producer countries in the Middle East, with Brent prices averaging $86 per barrel. The drop in prices reflects concerns about oversupply in the market.





