Oil Prices Decline as Demand Concerns Replace Middle East Conflict Fears

Last week, oil prices logged a third straight weekly decline, sinking to the lowest level since mid-July as concerns about demand continue to replace the fear of production outages related to the Middle East conflict. Oil markets have been experiencing a shift in sentiment, with a significant decline in speculative buying also putting pressure on prices. According to commodity analysts at Standard Chartered, the shorts have returned to the oil markets with a vengeance.

Money-manager shorts across the four main Brent and WTI contracts rose w/w by 31.7 mb to 209.5 mb in the latest positioning data, while money-manager longs fell by 16.0 mb to 456.4 mb. In contrast, the volume of long positions in crude oil has decreased due to macroeconomic fears overshadowing traditional supply and demand factors. The long-short ratio in the Chicago Mercantile Exchange CME WTI contract has fallen to 2.0 in the latest data, a sharp decline from 11.4 six weeks ag

