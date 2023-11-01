Oh earns Celtic acclaim from Brendan Rodgers but boss teases goal hero

Brendan Rodgers admits he was thrilled for Oh Hyeon-gyu after the blistering back-up kept Celtic five clear in the Premiership.
The South Korean burst from the bench to smash a brilliant first goal of the season to sink St Mirren. Oh has had to play second fiddle to top-gun Kyogo Furuhashi in the Parkhead pecking order, but was the main man last night. Rodgers was full of praise for the 22-year-old and said: “The goal was terrific. Nice little combination with Kyogo and Odin can shoot if he’s selfish, but he plays a lovely pass and the big guy takes his touch and it’s a wonderful finish.
“I’m really pleased for him. For the guys who aren’t playing so much, you always have to recognise and acknowledge their efforts, which I do. He looks after his body, his diet, everything is superb. He’s so professional, he looks at his training and he knows when asked upon he can come in and make an impact. And what an impact. It’s always difficult for the guys who are playing behind, but all they can do is maintain a strong mentality. That sort of second striker playing behind a top striker. headtopics.com
Rodgers’ last reference was Oh knocking a corner straight into the box in injury-time to give away possession, but he’d done the damage. Celtic had to come from behind to triumph and Rodgers, who confirmed defender Cameron Carter-Vickers was rested and will be fine for Saturday’s clash against Ross County, was delighted at his team’s patience and quality. David Turnbull struck a brilliant equaliser before missing a penalty and the boss continued: “It’s about the squad.
“Some of our players who’ve been regular and have been outstanding this season looked a wee bit leggy.