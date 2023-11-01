Oh earns Celtic acclaim from Brendan Rodgers but boss teases goal hero

Brendan Rodgers admits he was thrilled for Oh Hyeon-gyu after the blistering back-up kept Celtic five clear in the Premiership.

The South Korean burst from the bench to smash a brilliant first goal of the season to sink St Mirren. Oh has had to play second fiddle to top-gun Kyogo Furuhashi in the Parkhead pecking order, but was the main man last night. Rodgers was full of praise for the 22-year-old and said: “The goal was terrific. Nice little combination with Kyogo and Odin can shoot if he’s selfish, but he plays a lovely pass and the big guy takes his touch and it’s a wonderful finish.

“I’m really pleased for him. For the guys who aren’t playing so much, you always have to recognise and acknowledge their efforts, which I do. He looks after his body, his diet, everything is superb. He’s so professional, he looks at his training and he knows when asked upon he can come in and make an impact. And what an impact. It’s always difficult for the guys who are playing behind, but all they can do is maintain a strong mentality. That sort of second striker playing behind a top striker. headtopics.com

Rodgers’ last reference was Oh knocking a corner straight into the box in injury-time to give away possession, but he’d done the damage. Celtic had to come from behind to triumph and Rodgers, who confirmed defender Cameron Carter-Vickers was rested and will be fine for Saturday’s clash against Ross County, was delighted at his team’s patience and quality. David Turnbull struck a brilliant equaliser before missing a penalty and the boss continued: “It’s about the squad.

“Some of our players who’ve been regular and have been outstanding this season looked a wee bit leggy.

Brendan Rodgers won't throw Celtic hero Forrest 'in the garbage'The Celtic boss reckons the club stalwart still has plenty to offer after turning back the clock at Easter Road last weekend Read more ⮕

Brendan Rodgers to cut quantity and add quality to CelticBrendan Rodgers discusses the need to trim down his bloated Celtic squad, and his desire to replace quantity with quality... Read more ⮕

Brendan Rodgers Gives Advice to Mikey Johnston as He Returns to Celtic TeamCeltic manager Brendan Rodgers discusses his advice to Mikey Johnston, who recently made his first appearance for the team in over 18 months. Rodgers praises Johnston's dedication to training and acknowledges his desire to establish himself as a starter. Read more ⮕

Stephen Welsh returns to Celtic training to hand Brendan Rodgers injury boostThe 23-year-old has been out of action since August after he signed a new long term Parkhead deal. Read more ⮕

Brendan Rodgers told Celtic transfer imperative with Shankland signingThe Irishman has been urged to target the talismanic Hearts forward for a January move. Read more ⮕

Brendan Rodgers makes SPFL Celtic fixture plea for Champions LeagueThe Hoops boss reckons league chiefs must think of the greater good and do more to help Scottish sides in Europe. Read more ⮕