Ofgem to Review Energy Standing Charges Amid Predictions of Rising Bills

Ofgem is considering alternatives to energy standing charges due to predictions of rising household bills. The energy regulator believes it is the right time to review standing charges as customers struggle with increasing costs of living. Currently, every household pays the same daily standing charge regardless of energy usage. The charge has increased from 74p to 83p since October, resulting in an annual rise of £33.

While the standing charge is covered by the energy price cap, suppliers have the option to charge less or not have a standing charge at all. Some tariffs already exist without a standing charge but with a higher unit rate

