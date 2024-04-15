Officials confirmed for Aberdeen vs Celtic Scottish Cup semi-final

The officials for this weekend's Scottish Cup semi-final tie between Aberdeen and Celtic have been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Joe Hart insists Celtic will ‘stay in their lane’ as champions when it comes down to the crunch over the remaining weeks of the season. And with the end of the season nigh, as well as his playing days, the 36-year-old insists nothing matters more than winning both the league title and Scottish Cup.

Scottish Cup Semi-Final Aberdeen Celtic Officials Hampden Park Glasgow Steven Mclean Rangers Hearts

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aberdeen confident ahead of Scottish Cup semi-final against CelticAberdeen caretaker boss Peter Leven believes his team can compete with Celtic in the upcoming Scottish Cup semi-final after their recent unbeaten run and defensive improvements.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Ex Celtic star notices something fascinating about the chances Kyogo is gettingCeltic have eight Premiership games left and a Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen looming.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Rangers and Celtic at Stalemate in Scottish Cup FinalRangers and Celtic face a stalemate in the 1909 Scottish Cup final, resulting in a replay.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Peter Leven believes Aberdeen can break Celtic Hampden hoodooThe Dons extended their run of games without a defeat to four ahead of their Hampden showdown with the champions next week.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Aberdeen star wants Var out of Scottish football as he rues scary mistakesThe Dons were left seething as the system broke down in last weekend’s draw at Livingston.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Neil Warnock tells Aberdeen how to break Rangers and Celtic dominanceDespite lasting just 34 days in the Pittodrie hot seat the 75-year-old reckons he has cracked the code to Premiership success.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »