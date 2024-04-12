Offering a chair to an older colleague could be considered discrimination

Offering a chair to an older colleague at work could count as age discrimination , an employment judge has ruled. Being given the opportunity to sit while younger staff stand could lead to 'less favourable treatment', a tribunal concluded. It means that any employer who offers a chair to elderly workers, rather than their younger peers, could be breaking equality laws as the older person could 'legitimately conclude' they were being treated 'disadvantageously'.

The ruling came after Filipe Edreira, a 66-year-old recycling plan operative, sued Severn Waste Water Service in Worcester after he was asked to sit down during his shift. The employee, who had worked at the company for 17 years before he was sacked in October 2023, believed his employers were trying to force him out and claimed he was being singled out as no-one else at the site used chairs. His claim was dismissed as the tribunal found the chair had been offered as colleagues were worried for his health, the tribunal in Birmingham did agree the move 'unwanted conduct' that could have been discriminatory

