Offensive signs erected in South Belfast condemned

A DUP councillor has said that offensive signs erected in the Belvoir area are a "sign of a community which has been pushed to its limit". The signs, which are being investigated as a hate crime by police, were erected this week in the South Belfast area and called on the Housing Executive and private landlords to "stop housing illegal immigrants and excrement from other communities". The erection of the signs has been widely condemned by political representatives in South Belfast

. SDLP Balmoral councillor Donal Lyons removed a number of the signs after being alerted to them, with graffiti appearing in the area hours later calling him a thief. DUP Balmoral councillor Sarah Bunting has said that she has spoken to residents in the Belvoir area regarding the signs and says that while she condemns racism and intimidation, they show "a community which has been pushed to its limit". She also accused political representatives of "grandstanding" regarding the issue. She said: "I've taken the past couple of days to speak to residents in Belvoir about the posters that have been erected, and I've listened to the grandstanding by some elected reps around this issue, without them talking to the community, and finding out the issues that they are facing.

