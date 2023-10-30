Ofcom attempts to thread the needle in net neutrality update

The Brit telecoms regulator said there were"significant developments" in the online world since the current rules were put in place in 2016, so it decided to conduct a review to ensure these were continuing to serve the best interests of all parties. However, the rules themselves are set out in legislation, so any actual changes to the law would have to be enacted by the UK Parliament.

Net neutrality should mean that users of the internet are in control of what they can do online, rather than the network operator or ISP. The rules should ensure that network traffic is treated equally, rather than some content or services being prioritized or slowed compared with others.

Since the rules were laid down, content providers such as video streaming services Netflix and Amazon Prime have emerged, Ofcom noted, driving large increases in traffic. It cited the Disney+ service, which launched in the UK in March 2020 and grew to 7.1 million subscribers this year. headtopics.com

When it comes to traffic management, Ofcom said the net neutrality framework requires that networks treat all traffic equally when providing internet access, except for certain key exceptions. Ofcom also said there may be some circumstances where reasonable traffic management is insufficient to halt undesirable levels of congestion. In these circumstances, ISPs have additional flexibility to go beyond reasonable traffic management in order to prevent congestion.

Providers must also be clear to subscribers about how traffic management is applied on their network, under which circumstances, and how this might impact the service they receive.

On the thorny subject of networks wanting to charge content providers such as Netflix or Amazon Prime, Ofcom seems to be less certain. It noted that there is no express prohibition in the net neutrality rules on networks charging content providers for carrying their traffic, but claimed they are effectively unable to impose charges based on content as there is no legal or regulatory obligation on content providers to negotiate this.

