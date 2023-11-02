Of course Eddie Howe backs the 2034 Saudi Arabia World Cup

It’s no surprise that Howe joins Tyson Fury and a host of Saudi Pro League players in doing the kingdom’s bidding willinglyWe should know by now that righteous outrage is futile, that morality, no matter how heavily weaponised or justified, crumbles at the feet of the Saudi riyal.“If sportswashing (is) going to increase my GDP by 1 per cent, then we’ll continue doing sportswashing,” he said.

Reflecting on his trips to Riyadh and Jeddah with Newcastle, Howe crowed: “Everywhere we went was well organised, we were well looked after. If that’s a sign of what a World Cup might look like, structurally it will be really good.”heaping obsequious credit on his Saudi hosts for the gold-plated treatment he received during his short stay in the kingdom; no queues at customs, tea with government officials, etc, all of which ended with a “shout out to the big man himself, MBS”.

Infantino’s sanction of Saudi Arabia, within a year of the last World Cup in the region, is the logical conclusion of a process that continues unseen around diplomatic tables and boardrooms of major international banks and global business conglomerates. Yes folks, money makes the world go round. headtopics.com

That is not the fate of sportsmen, who do Saudi Arabia’s bidding willingly, paid puppets of a regime that has no real interest in sport for its own sake but understands its power as a propaganda tool that profits from the ignorance of people far removed from the reality of Saudi lived experience.

We are fed daily bulletins from the Saudi Pro League, a key feature of the normalising process. Whilst fans consume the febrile content of a match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ettifaq, for example, which saw Henderson and Ronaldo involved in some argy-bargy or other, what is essentially a police state continues its oppression and abuse of citizens. headtopics.com

More than 100 executions have taken place this year according to Amnesty International, many were under the age of 18 when charged and later convicted of offences as trivial as protesting on the internet.

