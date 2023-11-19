Ocean Explorer Captain Don Walsh Dies at 92

Ocean explorer Captain Don Walsh has died at the age of 92. More than 60 years ago he made the first ever descent to the deepest place in the ocean, the Mariana Trench which lies almost 11km (seven miles) down. I was lucky enough to count him as a good friend. This is the story of an extraordinary dive by a remarkable man. In 1960, space-mania was gripping the world and would-be astronauts were dreaming of their first forays skywards.

But 28-year-old Captain Don Walsh had his sights set very much downwards. He was about to descend deeper than any human had ever ventured before. The US Navy had acquired a submersible called the bathyscaphe Trieste and Don, a submarine lieutenant, volunteered to join the project. But when he signed up for the mission, the deepest he'd been in a sub was just 100m down. He was in for a bit of a shock - the US Navy wanted him to dive more than a hundred times deeper. The plan was to head to the deepest place on the planet, the very bottom of the Mariana Trench, a narrow, underwater canyon, which lies in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of Gua





🏆 79. BBCScienceNews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Virgil van Dijk makes new Liverpool squad rule in first big change as captainThe Liverpool captain has made a change to the team's pre-match routine and is back to his

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 79. / 23,4375 Read more »

Virgil van Dijk introduces first major Liverpool rule change since replacing Jordan Henderson as club captainVirgil van Dijk was appointed Liverpool captain ahead of the 23/24 season

Source: sportbible - 🏆 79. / 23,4375 Read more »

On this day in 2004: Jason Robinson named as England’s first black captainRobinson captained England to a 70-0 victory over Canada at Twickenham where he scored a hat-trick of tries.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 79. / 23,4375 Read more »

On this day in 2004: Jason Robinson named as England’s first black captainRobinson captained England to a 70-0 victory over Canada at Twickenham where he scored a hat-trick of tries.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 79. / 23,4375 Read more »

Blankety Blank viewers unimpressed as Scot appears on hit Bradley Walsh gameshowAfter John appeared on the show, social media users sympathised with him and said he was 'let down' by the panel.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 79. / 23,4375 Read more »

Bradley Walsh floored as The Chase contestant is unmasked as forgotten co-star...BRADLEY Walsh was left floored after a contestant on The Chase was unmasked as a forgotten co-star. During Monday’s episode of the ITV show, Bradley introduced four contestants; Nina, Florenc…

Source: TheSun - 🏆 79. / 23,4375 Read more »