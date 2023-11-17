Oban: Scotland's Best Town for Winter Festivities

For the 10th edition of the Daily Record's weekly series spotlighting Scotland's best towns and villages, we have picked the lovely town of Oban ahead of its yearly Oban Winter Festival. Now that winter is fast approaching and Christmas spirit is starting to fill the air, it is the perfect time to plan a festive Scottish staycation.

Glasgow is always a safe bet if you're looking to soak up the winter atmosphere thanks to its yearly Christmas market, but there are plenty of smaller destinations that are well worth checking out if you are looking for something a bit more quiet and laid back. The Argyll and Bute resort town is getting ready to kick off its yearly 10-day celebration, which will include parades, performing acts, fire art, pipers, and more

