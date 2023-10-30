Oatland Court murder: Man bailed on 'strict conditions' after woman dies at Leeds high-rise building

Last Wednesday (October 25), police were contacted by the ambulance service about a woman who was being given emergency treatment at an address in Oatland Court in the Woodhouse area of Leeds. The woman, who was 43, was found to have suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later. A subsequent murder inquiry was launched.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 58-year-old man arrested in connection with this investigation has been released on bail with strict conditions, pending further enquiries.” Anyone who has information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13230593635.

