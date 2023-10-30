Oatland Court murder investigation: Everything we know so far as man arrested after woman's death in Leeds

Police announced over the weekend that a woman had died after receiving emergency treatment at Oatland Court in the Woodhouse area of the city. Here’s everything we know so far: What happened? Police were called by contacted by the ambulance service about a woman who was being given emergency treatment at an address in Oatland Court at 5.15pm last Wednesday (October 25).

What have police said? Police announced on Sunday that a murder investigation has been launched. Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, who is leading the investigation, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity around Oatland Court between the hours of 5.30am and 5.15pm on Wednesday, October 25. “We are treating this as an isolated incident and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the matter at this time.

