Nut Consumption and Fertility: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

In a recent systematic review, researchers investigated the associations between nut consumption and fertility outcomes in human adults. The study found that consuming ≥ 60g nuts/day had beneficial effects on male fertility, improving sperm vitality, motility, and morphology. While studies on the impacts of nuts on female fertility are limited, this study suggests that as little as two servings of nuts per day can improve sperm parameters associated with fertility in men.





