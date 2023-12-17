Nurses jailed for drug theft and mistreatment at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

This week's court headlines have been dominated by the jailing of three nurses who stole drugs and mistreated patients at Blackpool Victoria Hospital. Catherine Hudson sedated stroke patients for an easier shift, egged on by her colleague Charlotte Wilmot. Hudson's boyfriend Marek Grabianowski, an A&E nurse, was also jailed for stealing drugs and destroying evidence that could have helped the police investigation.

Also in court was a nuisance neighbour who was so convinced the couple downstairs had stolen his cat he launched a tirade of abuse at them - including egging their home. Elsewhere, a greedy dental practice manager fleeced her employers to the tune of £285k, giving herself pay rises of up to eight times her salary. READ MORE: Each week dozens of people pass through the doors of Lancashire's courts and LancsLive reporters are on hand for the most serious case





LiveLancs » / 🏆 10. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nurse convicted of ill-treatment in Blackpool hospitalA nurse in Blackpool Victoria Hospital has been found guilty of ill-treatment towards a paralysed stroke victim. The nurse, Catherine Hudson, was convicted of illegally drugging patients and conspiring with a colleague to administer sedatives. The incident has deeply affected the victim's family.

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

The Spectacle of Strictly Blackpool WeekA journalist shares their experience as an audience member for Strictly Blackpool week at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Strictly Come Dancing Stars Excited for Blackpool SpectacularThe remaining stars of Strictly Come Dancing couldn't hide their excitement for Saturday night's Tower Ballroom spectacular as they flashed their huge smiles in rainy Blackpool. Both the celebs and their professional dance partners will be excited and nervous to take to the floor in the dance capital.

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Strictly Come Dancing Star Bobby Brazier Excited for Blackpool PerformanceStrictly Come Dancing star Bobby Brazier is full of energy as he heads to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom. He will be performing a jive with partner Dianne Buswell and is reportedly dating a fashion consultant who will be in the audience to support him.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Blackpool Week: The Spiritual Home of Strictly Come DancingBlackpool Week is the highpoint of Strictly Come Dancing. Regarded as the 'spiritual home' of ballroom dancing in Britain, Blackpool's Tower Ballroom has been a fixture in the seaside town for nearly 120 years.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Bobby Brazier wows on Strictly Come Dancing with epic Blackpool performanceStrictly Come Dancing star Bobby Brazier is being compared to a rock icon following his epic Blackpool performance. Bobby, who is the son of Sir Mick Jagger, danced a jive with partner Dianne Buswell and scored an impressive 35 points.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »