Nurse who sexually assaulted colleague spared jail

A nurse who sexually assaulted a female colleague on a busy ward has been spared jail. Andrew Cassells, 36, groped the woman while she wrote patient notes at University Hospital Hairmyres in East Kilbride, Lanarkshire. The married 47-year-old said she froze in fear when creepy Cassells caressed her backside. She was about to take a break from duties and hand over to Cassells when he struck in November 2019.
His victim told how she had waited months before reporting Cassells to the police and rejected claims she had made the incident up. Cassells, of Bearsden, near Glasgow, denied any wrongdoing and went on trial at Hamilton Sheriff Court. He was convicted of sexual assault by Sheriff Michael Higgins who has now ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to prison
