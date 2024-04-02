Nuno Espirito Santo urges Nottingham Forest to maintain performance levels

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has challenged his Nottingham Forest players to maintain the performance levels which saw them topple Fulham 3-1 at the City Ground. The Portuguese insisted the Reds will not get carried away with their second Premier League victory of 2024, which came courtesy of goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chris Wood and Morgan Gibbs-White. But there is no denying the three points are a shot in the arm for their survival hopes with seven games to go.
A four-point deduction for breaching financial rules plunged Forest into the bottom three during the international break. However, they have responded since then with four points from two games, with Nuno urging his squad to keep blocking out the outside noise. READ MORE: How the Reds rated against Fulham READ MORE: How the action unfolded at the City Ground “After the points deduction it was very important we had some urgency of getting good results,” Nuno said. “This is what we fight fo
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Nuno Espirito Santo wants Nottingham Forest to build on draw with Crystal PalaceThe point lifted the Reds out of the relegation zone.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Nuno Espirito Santo wants Nottingham Forest to build on draw with Crystal PalaceThe point lifted the Reds out of the relegation zone.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »