Nuno Espirito Santo faces tough team selection against former club Wolves

There will be plenty riding on head coach Nuno Espirito Santo ’s Nottingham Forest team selection when he comes up against former club Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. It is a big game for the Reds at the City Ground as they fight to retain their Premier League status. but could still take some positives from their trip to the capital, particularly from a good spell in the first half.

In something of a rarity, Nuno named an unchanged side on that occasion - and now he must weigh up whether to do so again. The Portuguese will be targeting a similar performance and result to the Reds’ previous outing on the banks of the Trent. The latter immediately put an ice pack on his leg when he was substituted against Spurs. There was no update from Nuno in his pre-match press conference on Thursday but but Nuno still has some big decisions to make over his starting XI. Below is how we think the Reds will line up. despite the final scoreline. He made some excellent saves. The Belgian will have a big role to play in the run-in. and perhaps a contender for player of the season. He is in fine form at the moment and will be aiming for that to continue. World Cup winner Gonzalo Montiel seems likely to have to settle for a place on the bench. If Boly were fit, Nuno might be tempted to make a change at centre-back. He could still do so, with Felipe and Moussa Niakhate available as option

