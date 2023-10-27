Nuneaton Borough FC moves FA Trophy match amid rent arrears issue

Fears have been cast over the future of Nuneaton Borough FC as it has been behind on rent payments for the stadium since 2019A football club has relocated its FA Trophy match after being issued an eviction notice.

Nuneaton Borough FC's stadium landlord took back possession of the grounds on Tuesday, leaving the club in a "critical situation."The First Round match between Nuneaton and Hyde United on Saturday will now take place at Ewen Fields in Manchester.last-minute move for the team to play at Hinckley.

In a statement the club, owned by Jimmy Ginnelly, said it had made good progress in catching up with rent arrears and was on course to complete the payments by December. A spokesperson added: "The current situation is quite fluid and everyone is working tirelessly behind the scenes to try and find a solution that keeps Nuneaton Borough at the FCS Stadium, however without our home we are in a critical situation.Image caption,The club also issued an apology to fans for the short notice relocation of the FA Trophy match to Hyde United's grounds. headtopics.com

Read more:

bbcemt »

Fears for Nuneaton Borough Football Club after eviction note issuedNuneaton Borough FC players still secure a 2-0 win despite relocating at the last minute. Read more ⮕

Nuneaton man sent explicit pictures to children onlineDavid Fulleylove is jailed after speaking to children online and sending them explicit pictures Read more ⮕

South London Borough of Sutton Becomes Haven for Hong Kong ResidentsThousands of Hong Kong residents have relocated to the South London borough of Sutton due to China's crackdown on the financial hub. The area offers cheaper rent, good schools, and outdoor spaces, making it an attractive place to live. MailOnline interviews residents about their reasons for making the 10,000km move. Have you also moved from Hong Kong to Sutton? Contact olivia.daymailonline.co.uk Read more ⮕

South London Borough of Sutton Becomes Haven for Hong Kong ResidentsThousands of Hong Kong residents have moved to the South London borough of Sutton due to China's crackdown on the financial hub. The area offers cheaper rent, good schools, and outdoor areas, making it a desirable home. MailOnline interviews residents about their motivations for the 10,000km move. Read more ⮕

South London Borough of Sutton Becomes Haven for Hong Kong ResidentsThousands of Hong Kong residents have moved to the South London borough of Sutton due to China's crackdown on the financial hub. Cheaper rent, good schools, and outdoor areas make Sutton a desirable home. MailOnline interviews residents about their motivations for the 10,000km move. Read more ⮕

Greater Manchester borough's street lights to be dimmed - but 'you won't notice'Other options such as switching street lights off entirely at certain periods, such as from midnight to 5am, were also considered Read more ⮕