Number of sick notes issued in England doubles in less than a decade

The number of sick notes issued in England has doubled in less than a decade, reaching 11 million last year, according to a report by the Policy Exchange think-tank. The report highlights the need for an overhaul of the system to reduce long-term sickness absence , which is negatively impacting the economy and creating an unsustainable welfare bill . It reveals that one-third of people given sick notes are signed off for four weeks or more, with 20% never returning to work.
Additionally, evidence suggests that 80% of those signed off for six months or more will never return to work. Last year, a total of 186 million working days were lost due to sickness or injury, with a significant increase in absences related to mental health issues or behavior disorders
