Nudist Resort Bans Single Men to Deal with Creeps

An intensely liberal nudist resort where guests are free to engage in activities whenever and wherever they want has revealed how creeps are dealt with. The Sea Mountain Nudist Resort and Spa, which has locations in Las Vegas and Palm Springs, has banned single men. And owner Dewey Wohl, who opened the resort with his wife Julie 20 years ago, said the move was essential. He said: "There's never single men there
. A guy is much less likely to act out or become an a** if he's with his girlfriend or his wife, or his partner, his soulmate. Guys are pretty creepy but they can't wander off and just be in the hot tub by themselves or something. "When you put them with a partner, their behaviour changes." The Mirror reports he told the Daily Star that most guests are civil and respect rules like the ban on the touching staff, and all sexual activities within the resort must also be fully consensual. But he does admit that jealousy between nude couples can be a common problem, especially when there's alcohol involved. He said arguments between couples are usually short-lived due to its naked nature. He explained: "It's hard enough to fight with your spouse, mate, but to do it naked in front of other people, that's even more appalling." The resort is such a hit with guests, thanks to its free-spirited attitude, sunny location and non-stop partying, that's seen it dubbed a 'Disneyland for adults
