Nuclear War: The Unannounced Missile Launches of North Korea

Nuclear war begins with a blip on a radar screen. It is 4.03am and in a seemingly barren field 20 miles outside the North Korea n capital of Pyongyang, a massive cloud of fire erupts just feet off the ground as the country's most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is launched. Known as 'the Monster', it begins its ascent. Hovering 22,300 miles above Earth, sensors from the U.S. Defence Department's satellite systems spot the fire from the missile's hot rocket exhaust.
The system alarm goes off: Ballistic Missile Launch, Alert! Ballistic missile launches are not uncommon. As a general rule, nuclear-armed nations inform one another of ballistic missile tests, usually via diplomatic back channels, because no one wants to start a nuclear war by accident. Even Russia continues to notify the U.S. of its test launches. The exception is North Korea. None of the more than 100 missiles it has test-launched since January 2022 — including nuclear-capable weapons — was announced beforehand. Some of the fastest computer systems in the world begin calculating the dimensions of the ICBM's fiery plume
Nuclear War Missile Launch North Korea Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Unannounced
