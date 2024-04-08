Nuclear War: The Unannounced Missile Launches of North Korea

Nuclear war begins with a blip on a radar screen. It is 4.03am and in a seemingly barren field 20 miles outside the North Korea n capital of Pyongyang, a massive cloud of fire erupts just feet off the ground as the country's most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is launched. Known as 'the Monster', it begins its ascent. Hovering 22,300 miles above Earth, sensors from the U.S. Defence Department's satellite systems spot the fire from the missile's hot rocket exhaust.

The system alarm goes off: Ballistic Missile Launch, Alert! Ballistic missile launches are not uncommon. As a general rule, nuclear-armed nations inform one another of ballistic missile tests, usually via diplomatic back channels, because no one wants to start a nuclear war by accident. Even Russia continues to notify the U.S. of its test launches. The exception is North Korea. None of the more than 100 missiles it has test-launched since January 2022 — including nuclear-capable weapons — was announced beforehand. Some of the fastest computer systems in the world begin calculating the dimensions of the ICBM's fiery plume

Nuclear War Missile Launch North Korea Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Unannounced

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

North Korea is arming Russia and threatening war with South KoreaKim Jong Un likes to provoke. The risks of miscalculation are rising

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

South Korea says North Korea fired a missile into its eastern watersJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters that no damage related to the missile has been reported.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

South Korea says North Korea fired a missile into its eastern watersJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters that no damage related to the missile has been reported.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

U.S. and South Korea Team Up to Enforce North Korea Oil SanctionsThe United States and South Korea are working together to stop oil shipments to North Korea that contravene UN sanctions.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

Russia Delivers Oil to North Korea in Defiance of UN SanctionsRussia has directly supplied oil to North Korea, openly defying UN sanctions.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

North Korea Claims Japan’s Prime Minister Proposed a Meeting With Kim Jong UnJapan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at the National Defence Academy’s graduation ceremony in Yokosuka on March 23, 2024.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »