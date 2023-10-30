NSYNC star says Britney Spears fans should 'forgive' Justin Timberlake

Amid the fallout from Britney Spears ' memoir, one of Justin Timberlake's NSYNC bandmates, Lance Bass, has come to his defence.

In the memoir, several shocking revelations emerged about Britney and Justin's relationship, including her disclosure that she had an abortion after becoming pregnant with his child. This revelation has fueled criticism against Justin, with many condemning his behaviour during their three-year relationship.

When asked if he believed the backlash against Justin was unfair, Lance said: "Look, I mean, everyone has their own opinion." He continued: "I just feel like the world is so full of hate right now that we need to practise a little forgiveness." headtopics.com

While the reporter pointed out that it was the fans who appeared more upset with Justin than Britney herself, Lance emphasised that everyone deserves the chance to tell their story and expressed hope that fans could find some forgiveness.

In response to the backlash, Justin Timberlake disabled comments on his Instagram page to prevent negative opinions from being voiced beneath his posts. The Hit Me Baby singer penned in an excerpt obtained by People: "It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated." headtopics.com

