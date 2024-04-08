Novice Treasure Hunter Discovers £23,000 Worth of Historic Silver Coins

A novice treasure hunter who won a metal detector in a raffle has uncovered £23,000 worth of historic silver coins . Mickey Richardson , 63, discovered the 234 coins in a muddy field in Ansty , a village about nine miles northeast of Dorchester . In what was one of Mickey’s first finds, the money was likely buried there for safekeeping by a farmer in 1644 during the English Civil War .
But it seems the owner was killed before he had a chance to retrieve the coins and they’ve remained hidden until now. Mickey found them scattered across the field, suspecting that centuries of farmers ploughing the fields had moved them around. He was excited to find the first coin, featuring the bust of King Charles I, before spending an exhaustive two days uncovering the rest. The grandfather said: ‘I just couldn’t believe it. I dug up 74 silver coins on the first day and was shattered afterwards. ‘I went back the next morning thinking it would be nice to round it up to 100 but found a total of 234 coins spread over a radius.’ The coins covered the reigns of King Edward VI in the 1550s, Queen Elizabeth I, James I and Charles
Treasure Hunter Metal Detector Silver Coins Historic Ansty Dorchester English Civil War Mickey Richardson
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »