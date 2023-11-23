Novel Machine Learning Model for Early Prediction of Adverse Events in Hospitalized Patients

In a recent article published in eClinicalMedicine, researchers propose a novel predictive model based on machine learning (ML) for the early prediction of adverse events (AEs), such as cardiac arrest and death, in hospitalized patients using retrospectively collected deterioration index (DI) scores.

The performance of this tool was compared with the currently deployed proprietary early warning systems (EWSs) utilizing the DI exceeding 60 hypothesis used to predict a composite AE that includes cardiac arrest, all-cause mortality, and need for an intensive care unit (ICU) admission





