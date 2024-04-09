Notts County Football Club to Open New Fanzone

Plans to turn a vacant industrial building into a Notts County Football Club fanzone have been approved. The new venue could potentially open in time for the commencement of England’s participation in the European Championships . The football club has been given the green light to convert the redundant building and its yard, adjacent to the Meadow Lane Stadium , into a venue that will benefit from state-of-the-art lighting, sound and screens.
The new venue, to be known as "The Nest", is set to "revolutionise" the matchday experience for Notts fans, says NCFC CEO Joe Palmer. The proposals revealed the facilities, similar to Wembley's Boxpark, will accommodate up to 1,500 supporters, triple than the club's current facilities. Get the latest What's On news straight to your phone by joining us on WhatsApp CEO Joe Palmer said: "I’m delighted to say that we have now been granted planning permission to proceed with this huge, and extremely exciting, project – and intend to open in time for the commencement of England’s participation in this summer’s European Championships, with the aim of providing the best destination in Nottingham for football fans to watch the eagerly-anticipated tournament unfold." He added: "We can’t wait to begin working with new partners to build a year-round schedule of events that will bring thousands of new people to Meadow Lane, while also providing a host of employment opportunities to the city
