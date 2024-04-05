Nottingham sports bar seeks permission to extend operating hours

A huge Nottingham bar popular with sports fans is planning to extend its operating hours just months after opening. The BOX sports bar on the corner of Pelham Street and Thurland Street in Nottingham city centre could get permission for revellers and sports fanatics to spend even more time in the 650-capacity venue. The bar's owner Arc Inspirations has applied to Nottingham City Council to vary the former Nottingham and Nottingham shire Bank's premises licence.

This is a document which allows businesses to carry out licensed activities like the sale of alcohol and hosting regulated entertainment. A notice, attached to a post next to the bar and placed online, explained the applicant wanted to extend the permitted hours for regulated entertainment such as live and recorded music and the sale of alcohol on and off the premises. The sports bar is currently allowed to do this Monday to Sunday 10am to 1am the following mornin

