Nottingham set to be hotter than Nice and Lisbon this weekend

Despite all the rain and windy weather we have endured in recent weeks, Nottingham is set to be hot and sunny on Saturday (April 6). The city will be reaching peaks of 18C, according to Met Office forecasters. This will make it hotter here than some popular European holiday spots, such as Nice in the French Riviera which is expected to reach highs of 17C. Similarly, Nottingham is expected to be as warm as Lisbon the capital of Portugal - where 18C temperatures have been given out.

In Nottingham it is set to be sunny and 17C from 10am, rising to 18C by 11am and staying at this temperature until the early afternoon. Temperatures won't drop below 15C until after 7pm as the Met Office forecasts sunny intervals throughout the day. Looking ahead to the evening, the Met Office forecast for the East Midlands states: "Clear spells to start the evening with a band of heavy showers arriving by midnight, quickly clearing east to leave dry conditions by the early hours

