Nottingham's hospitals expand neonatal unit with 21 new cots

The trust in charge of Nottingham 's hospitals has released photos of the progress that has been made on its expanded neonatal unit . A total of 21 new cots are being added to the Queen's Medical Centre , more than doubling the provision of space for premature newborn babies from 17 to 38. The start of construction work on the project, which has been many years in the making, was announced on Wednesday, January 10.
Expected to be completed by the end of 2024, it will cost NHS England and NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) a total of £32.5 million. The latest photos released by Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) on Thursday, April 4, show the progress made so far, including the full demolition of the old unit in East Block, the preparation and levelling of the floor, and installation of partitions for the new internal walls
