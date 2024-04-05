Nottingham's hospitals expand neonatal unit with 21 new cots

The trust in charge of Nottingham 's hospitals has released photos of the progress that has been made on its expanded neonatal unit . A total of 21 new cots are being added to the Queen's Medical Centre , more than doubling the provision of space for premature newborn babies from 17 to 38. The start of construction work on the project, which has been many years in the making, was announced on Wednesday, January 10.

Expected to be completed by the end of 2024, it will cost NHS England and NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) a total of £32.5 million. The latest photos released by Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) on Thursday, April 4, show the progress made so far, including the full demolition of the old unit in East Block, the preparation and levelling of the floor, and installation of partitions for the new internal walls

Nottingham Hospitals Neonatal Unit Cots Queen's Medical Centre Premature Babies Construction Work NHS England NHS Nottingham Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board Progress

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nottingham MPs express concerns over Nottingham Forest's points deductionNottingham MPs have written to the Culture, Media and Sport Secretary expressing concerns over Nottingham Forest's points deduction for breaching the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

News-Medical.net Celebrates 20 Years of Medical Science ReportingToday, News-Medical.net, a world-leading website for medical and life science information and news, celebrates 20 years since the publication of its first piece of content.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Queen Camilla carries £3.5k It-girl handbag late Queen Elizabeth would never wearThe Queen put on a glamorous display at the annual Easter Matins service

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Queen Camilla's subtle tribute to the late Queen that you might have missedThe Queen Consort dazzled in heirlooms from Queen Elizabeth II’s jewellery collection

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Queen's visit to Shrewsbury: Read the full report from our reporter who accompanied Queen CamillaThousands of people descended on Shrewsbury to greet the Queen when she visited the town on Wednesday.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

The new towering 18-storey city apartment block with 'sky lounges'MRP Nottingham Ltd has brought forward revised plans to continue 'The Place' development at the junction of Queen's Road and London Road in Nottingham city centre

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »