Nottingham's First Little Bop Carnival: Fun-packed Activities for the Whole Family

Fun-packed activities and entertainment for all the family are in store at Nottingham 's first Little Bop Carnival . The line-up includes a live DJ, fire eaters , vintage games , inflatables, carnival dancers and street food vendors tailored to kids.

The event will take place at Binks Yard at the Island Quarter, off London Road, on Sunday, May 19. Local event organisers have collaborated to bring the excitement of summer festivals and carnivals tailored to children. An extra session has been added due to "overwhelming" interest from the community with more than 1,500 sign-ups in the first week alone.The first session will from 10am until 12.30pm, followed by another at 1pm until 3.30pm.

