Nottingham's Carbon Neutrality Plans at Risk Due to Financial Pressures

Nottingham 's plans to become a carbon neutral city by 2028 are facing financial challenges as the council struggles with budget constraints . The council is uncertain about implementing a clean air zone due to the potential costs of offsetting carbon emissions.

In November, the council declared bankruptcy and made significant cuts to services and jobs.

