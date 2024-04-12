Nottingham's Brass Monkey Bar to be Demolished and Rebuilt Due to Structural Issues

One of Nottingham 's longest running bars will have to be demolished and rebuilt after staff noticed cracks appearing in the wall. Cocktail bar Brass Monkey , in High Pavement, has scaffolding and supports in case the building collapses. Liam O'Brien, one of the owners of the bar that would have celebrated its 25th anniversary this year, said the main fear was that the external wall could have collapsed inwardly, rather than into the adjacent car park.
The bar closed in November as a result of the structural problems. The building, which had the well-known monkey mural on the external wall, has been monitored since then but work to fix the problem has yet to start. David Flack, of Flack Investments Ltd, which owns the building, said engineers had confirmed last month that demolition was required and he hoped work could begin soon but dates have yet to be confirmed. Get the latest What's On news straight to your phone by joining us on WhatsApp Liam said: "The initial theory was they were going to have to underpin the building but because it is built on sandstone it has a cave style cellar. The foundation which should be at the bottom of the structure is above your head height when you're in the cellar. When it comes to underpinning the building it was impossible to do on several factors which is why it took so long as they weren't sure if they would be able to repair it and it not happen again
Nottingham Bar Brass Monkey Demolition Rebuild Cracks Wall Structural Problems Closure Engineers Repair Work
