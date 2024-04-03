Nottingham Puppet Festival Takes Over the City Centre

The city centre will be taken over by puppets this weekend, with a whole range of free performances, parades and workshops on offer. The Nottingham Puppet Festival will be bringing the city to life from Tuesday, April 9 to Sunday, April 21, but will have a special day of entertainment for visitors in the city on Saturday, April 13.

The event, which is a partnership between City Arts and Theatre Royal and Royal Concert Hall, is one not to be missed this Easter holiday and is a great day out for families with a trail of puppet entertainment from the city centre to Sneinton. Saturday's entertainment will start at 11am in Lister Gate with Inspirate’s Ancient Giants in a battle between good and evil. Gods and Demons from ancient stories will be brought to life in a family-friendly street theatre show, creating an exciting fusion of large-scale puppetry, martial arts, physical theatre and storytellin

