Nottingham Panthers release new details on Adam Johnson event

The Nottingham Panthers have released new details on an event due to be held in memory of Adam Johnson this weekend. The club announced that fans would be able to attend the Motorpoint Arena on Saturday, November 4, one week after the player was fatally struck by an opponent's skate during a match against the Sheffield Steelers.

Since the 29-year-old's death was announced the next day, there has been an outpouring of grief from around the world, with a sea of flowers being left outside the Motorpoint Arena. The Panthers said on Tuesday that fans would be invited onto the ice to sign a book of condolences at Saturday's event, which is due to start at 5.30pm.

Releasing further details on Wednesday, November 1, the club said a two-minute silence would also be held at 8.20pm. "This will be a quiet night of reflection but it will also be a time to be together and a chance for people to talk to each other," reads a statement on the club website.The statement added that fans would be able to enter only via Bolero Square, with a final entry time of 9pm. headtopics.com

Johnson was cut when the skate of Steelers' Matt Petgrave collided with his neck. Fans were evacuated as medics tended to the player on the ice before he was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

South Yorkshire Police say they are consulting "highly-specialised experts" amid a range of enquiries into his death. A statement released by the force at 3.30pm on Tuesday (October 31) said police have now left the scene at the arena but that their inquiries are "ongoing". headtopics.com

